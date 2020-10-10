Police: Double shooting in Kensington leaves man in critical condition

article

Authorities say a man in his 20s is in critical condition following a double shooting early Saturday morning in Kensington.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of E Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Authorities say a man was shot once in his left torso and taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle in critical condition. A second victim, age 39, was also taken to Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Police have not said what sparked the early morning gunfire. No arrests have been reported.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Advertisement

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!