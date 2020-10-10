Expand / Collapse search

Police: Double shooting in Kensington leaves man in critical condition

Authorities say 2 men were wounded when gunfire erupted on the 3100 block of E Street in Kensington.

KENSINGTON - Authorities say a man in his 20s is in critical condition following a double shooting early Saturday morning in Kensington. 

Officers responded to the 3100 block of E Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Authorities say a man was shot once in his left torso and taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle in critical condition. A second victim, age 39, was also taken to Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Police have not said what sparked the early morning gunfire. No arrests have been reported.

