Police: Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village

Five people are expected to survive after police say they were injured in a drive-by shooting in Queen Village early Friday morning.

The victims were shot in a courtyard on the 900 block of South 5th Street just after midnight.

Police say the victims were playing a game of dice when a dark-colored, older model vehicle approached and gunfire rang out.

At least 17 shots were fired during the incident, and investigators say it appears some of the victims may have fired back.

The victims, who ranged in age from 19 to 57-years-old, were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles. All of the victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.