Police: Driver punched, kicked by suspects during attempted robbery in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for five juvenile suspects they say attempted to rob a man in his car in Center City last week.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 28 around 7:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of Arch Street.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was sitting in his car when the suspects approached him from Broad Street and surrounded his vehicle.

At that time, investigators say one of the suspects went to the driver’s window and asked for directions before demanding he hand over his phone. When the victim refused to hand over his belongings, the suspect opened the driver’s door and began punching, kicking, and spitting on the victim.

During the attack the suspect allegedly told the victim he wanted to take his car while the other suspects opened other doors and attempted to get into the car.

The victim was eventually able to pull his door shut and drive away. He suffered a small cut over his left eye.

The suspects fled the scene and were last seen heading south on Broad Street.