Police: Driver pursued through multiple NJ counties captured in Canada

Police say a driver who led police on a chase through a number of New Jersey communities rammed through the Canadian border and fled on foot into that country before he was captured.

Howell Township police say a patrolman tried to stop an erratic driver at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and pursued him through Freehold, Manalapan, Marlboro, Old Bridge and Sayreville to the Garden State Parkway.

"Upon activating his emergency lights, the driver refused to stop and continued to drive recklessly. Ptlm Horton believed the motorist was intoxicated," authorites said. "The pursuit was authorized based upon the immediate threat to other motorists. Traffic volume was light and speeds weren’t excessive.

Police say they were later notified that he had crashed into Canada and was captured there.

The identify of the driver was determined to be 41 year old Lakewood resident Josef Bartol. Criminal and motor vehicle complaints were signed against Bartol and he was entered as wanted into the national police database.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.