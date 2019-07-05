Police: Dynamite recovered from car in Kensington

Philadelphia police say officers found a stick of dynamite inside a car during a traffic stop Friday morning.

According to investigators, the incident happened on the 3100 block of Jasper Street in Kensington shortly after 9 a.m.

Officers were investigating the vehicle when they saw the explosive sitting in the center console of the car.

A bomb squad was dispatched and the alleged dynamite was recovered.

Police say a man was detained as a result of the investigation.