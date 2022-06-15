Police: Elderly woman struck and killed crossing North Philadelphia street

article

An elderly woman was killed after she was hit by a vehicle in North Philadelphia.

Officials said a woman, thought to be about 80, was crossing the street at the 1900 block of West Oxford Street Wednesday evening, before 7 p.m.

While crossing the street, officials said, she was struck by a black truck.

Medics rushed the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police say an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.