Video: Thieves foil own high-end car heist at Pennsylvania dealership
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car heist was foiled in York County, and the thieves only have themselves to blame!
Surveillance video captured the failed attempt at a high-end car dealership in Dover Township earlier this week.
One thief was trying to steal a Dodge Challenger Hellcat when the other thief came crashing into the showroom in a Chevy Camaro.
Police say the Camaro got stuck in the doorway, and the suspects took off without either car.
Hopefully they learned their lesson!