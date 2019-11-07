Expand / Collapse search

Police: Elementary student possibly lured by 2 people in SUV

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Montgomery County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. - Police in Upper Dublin are searching for two people they believe may have been involved in a possible child luring Wednesday.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. on the 1300 block of Bell Lane in Maple Glen.

Police say an elementary school student reported being approached by two people in a black Audi SUV.

The people in the SUV did not exit their car, but allegedly tried to convince the child to get in.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance video to contact them immediately.