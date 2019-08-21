Police: Endangered man, 57, missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered man reported missing from West Philadelphia.

John Sweeney, 57, was last seen at his home on the 5000 block of Walnut Street.

Sweeney is described as 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown polo shirt and jeans.

Police say Sweeney frequents the laundromat at 51st and Walnut streets.

Anyone with information regarding Sweeney's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911.