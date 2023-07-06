Police: Four teens arrested after crashing stolen Jeep in New Castle County

article

New Castle County police say they arrested four suspects while recovering two stolen motor vehicles on the Fourth of July.

Police say officers located a stolen Dodge Challenger in the Fox Woods apartment complex in Newark, Delaware on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m.

They then observed a group of teens entering a Jeep Grand Cherokee that had also been reported stolen. When officers approached the vehicle, the suspects fled the area in the Jeep at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle crashed a short time later while approaching an intersection near Paper Mill Road.

Three of the four suspects ran from the scene when officers reached the crash location, but officers were able to apprehend all three suspects without further incident, police say.

According to police, one of the suspects was found to be in possession of keys to both the stolen Dodge Challenger and the stolen Jeep. Officers identified the suspects as four 16-year-old boys.

Authorities say all four suspects were charged accordingly.