Police: Girlfriend named person of interest after man shot in Grays Ferry apartment

A young woman was taken into custody as a person of interest Friday morning after police say her boyfriend was shot multiple times inside of an apartment the two shared.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for a person with a gun on the 2700 block of Wharton Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man laying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, had been shot in his chest, back, lower back, and his foot. The victim was rushed to the hospital by responding officers.

The victim lived in the second-floor apartment of the residence he was found laying in front, according to investigators. Following the shooting, police found a 20-year-old woman, believed to be the victim’s girlfriend, inside the apartment.

The woman was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say she was the only other person inside the property at the time of the shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says police removed a handgun that the victim was in possession of before transporting him to the hospital. Two other firearms were also found inside the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.

