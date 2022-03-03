Man shot dead after withdrawing money inside Germantown bank, police say

article

Authorities say a man was shot and killed shortly after he withdrew money from an ATM inside a bank Thursday night in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Citizens Bank on the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 69-year-old man had just got money from the ATM when he was approached by two men.

During the confrontation, Small said the man was shot at least two times. Police found the victim dead inside the bank near a "large wad of cash."

The suspects fled the bank on foot, according to police. One spent shell casing was found on the sidewalk near the door of the bank.

Small said investigators will use the cameras inside and around the bank to develop a description of the suspects.

A passing SEPTA bus may have also recorded part of the deadly robbery, Small said.

