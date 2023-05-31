Police: Group wanted for criminal mischief in Wildwood over Memorial Day weekend

article

A weekend of family fun at the Jersey Shore was marred by unruly teens, vehicle burglaries and damage to town property this Memorial Day.

Wildwood police have released photos of a group they say was part of the mischief. They can be seen in surveillance on the boardwalk Saturday night.

The suspects are accused of causing damage to property belonging to the City of Wildwood. Authorities have yet to release further details.

Police say they are being sought for criminal mischief, and are asking the public for any information.