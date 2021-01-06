Police: Gun handled by 3 boys goes off, killing 15-year-old

article

A gun being handled by three boys in a western Pennsylvania home discharged, killing a 15-year-old, authorities said.

Officers and paramedics were called to a Wilkinsburg home shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim shot, Allegheny County police said. The county medical examiner's office identified him as 15-year-old Marcus Gibson and said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the three juveniles were handling a firearm when it discharged, striking the victim. Other details, such as type of firearm involved and who owned it, weren't immediately released.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and are consulting with the county district attorney's office, police said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter