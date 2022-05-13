Police: Gunmen open fire on group; Sixers season comes to an end; Girl attacked by dog

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Gunmen open fire on group standing outside Philadelphia gas station shop, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say no one was hit by gunfire when at least three shooters opened fire on group standing outside a Philadelphia gas station shop on Thursday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a man bleeding from the head approached officers when they arrived. At least 10 people who were in the store were brought out of the shop one-by-one at the instruction of police, Small said.

Investigators found over 20 spent shell casings, including rifle rounds, scattered in the gas station parking lot and on nearby Tabor Road. The storefront was peppered by gunfire and nearby parked cars were also hit.

Small said investigators believe at least three gunmen walked up to a ground standing outside the shop and started firing. The victims took cover inside the shop and no one was injured by gunfire.

A 22-year-old man suffered a cut to the head from broken glass and was treated at the scene, Small said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

2. Heat beat Sixers 99-90 in Game 6 to advance to East finals

PHILADELPHIA - Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and waved "bye bye" to the Philly crowd as he sent the Miami Heat into the Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 6.

The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series. The defending champion Bucks lead that series 3-2, with Game 6 on Friday night in Milwaukee.

The Heat reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons, again with Butler leading the charge. Philly fans — and many inside the 76ers organization — still can’t believe the franchise let Butler get away after the 2019 season. He did not mess around and scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the third quarter when the Heat used a 16-2 run to take control.

Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, scored 20 points for Philadelphia on 7-of-24 shooting.

Coming off a 35-point victory in Game 5, the Heat wore down a battered Sixers team. Embiid looked gassed as he gamely tried to carry the Sixers. He had little lift and had a pull-up jumper blocked by Bam Adebayo in the third.

The Sixers parted with Butler in large part because they chose Ben Simmons over him. Simmons was unhappy and forced a trade this season to Brooklyn for James Harden. Harden, a three-time scoring champion, was supposed to shoulder the load with Embiid for a potent postseason push. Harden instead all but disappeared in the playoffs. He had a fantastic Game 4 at home against Miami but otherwise was a turnover machine. When he lost another ball that led to a Heat bucket and an 80-63 lead in the fourth, the Sixers were booed off the court.

Harden scored all of his 11 points in the first half. He had four turnovers and four baskets.

Few in Philly would give The Beard a passing grade.

Coach Doc Rivers implored his team to "fight for this!" in the huddle during the fourth. The 76ers just fell flat.

The Heat are thrilled with an NBA championship still in play. Max Strus had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Even another abysmal night from 3-point range — Miami missed 21 of 28 attempts —- failed to matter.

Embiid again gutted out a postseason game in his mask (right orbital fracture) and with torn ligaments in his right thumb after he was only cleared to return last week from a concussion. He held the back of his head after he knocked it on the court after a fall late in the second quarter. Embiid still played 22 minutes in the first half and scored 14 points.

Embiid missed the first two games of the series as he recovered from the concussion. The Sixers lost both games in Miami. Would a healthy Embiid have made a difference? Maybe not but it’s still another sudden end to the All-Star cornerstone who has yet to taste a conference final.

3. Weather Authority: Foggy Friday as rainy, humid weather takes over the weekend

PHILADELPHIA - The fog is rolling on Friday morning as the Delaware Valley prepares for another weekend of rain.

A dense fog advisory is in effect along the New Jersey and Delaware coast until 8 a.m. Commuters should still be cautious with foggy conditions in the Philadelphia area.

Lots of cloud cover today as the fog fades, with some occasional showers.

Those showers will carry into the weekend, along with some humid and muggy weather. However, this weekend is not expected to be a total washout like last week.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach highs in the 80s this weekend as the weather starts to dry out next week.

4. Police: Driver found shot in the head inside crashed car in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in very critical condition after police say he was shot in the head Thursday night.

Police initially responded to a car crash on the 400 block of Sedgley Avenue around 11 p.m.

Minutes later they received reports of shooting and found a 32-year-old man slumped over in the driver's seat of a Volkswagen SUV. The car had jumped the curb and crashed into a fence.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital after breaking the locked car's window. He is said to be in very critical condition.

The victim suffered at least one, possibly three, gunshot wounds to the head, according to police.

At the scene, police say they found four bullet holes in the passenger side front door and one in the driver's side front door.

Six spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon, six live rounds and a run-over loaded revolver were found about 150 feet from the crash.

Police also found a trail of blood they believe belongs to another victim.

As the investigation unfolded, police say another shooting victim showed up at a local hospital. They are not sure if the two are related.

5. Girl, 5, viciously attacked by dog while playing outside in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A young girl is recovering after her mother says she was viciously attacked by a dog while playing outside Tuesday in North Philadelphia.

Video of the attack shared with FOX 29 shows 5-year-old Nyla Watt riding a scooter when a dog and another person enter the frame.

Alonna Wyatt, Nyla's mother, said she ran outside and picked up her daughter, screaming for someone to call an ambulance.

"I was just so scared because Nyla kept screaming ‘mommy, I don’t want to die.'," Alonna told FOX 29's Kelly Rule.

Nyla Wyatt, 5, is recovering after her mother says she was attacked by a dog while playing outside.

Two days after surgery, Nyla's face is swollen and stitched. The swelling near her right eye is so aggressive that her eye is swollen shut.

A neighbor said the dog belonged to his nephew who was visiting when the attack happened. He claimed his nephew surrendered the dog to ACCT Philly.

"I didn't like what happened to the little girl," the neighbor said. "I'm shocked."

Meanwhile, Nyla faces a long road to recover that Alonna hopes will lead to her daughter regaining her confident and spunky attitude.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Nyla's recovery that hopes to raise $30k.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the attack. They did not information on the dog's whereabouts when FOX 29 reached out for comment.