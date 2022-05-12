Gunmen open fire on group standing outside Philadelphia gas station shop, police say

article

Authorities say no one was hit by gunfire when at least three shooters opened fire on group standing outside a Philadelphia gas station shop on Thursday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a man bleeding from the head approached officers when they arrived. At least 10 people who were in the store were brought out of the shop one-by-one at the instruction of police, Small said.

Investigators found over 20 spent shell casings, including rifle rounds, scattered in the gas station parking lot and on nearby Tabor Road. The storefront was peppered by gunfire and nearby parked cars were also hit.

Small said investigators believe at least three gunmen walked up to a ground standing outside the shop and started firing. The victims took cover inside the shop and no one was injured by gunfire.

A 22-year-old man suffered a cut to the head from broken glass and was treated at the scene, Small said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.