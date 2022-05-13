Weather Authority: Foggy Friday as rainy, humid weather takes over the weekend

The fog is rolling on Friday morning as the Delaware Valley prepares for another weekend of rain.

A dense fog advisory is in effect along the New Jersey and Delaware coast until 8 a.m. Commuters should still be cautious with foggy conditions in the Philadelphia area.

Lots of cloud cover today as the fog fades, with some occasional showers.

Those showers will carry into the weekend, along with some humid and muggy weather. However, this weekend is not expected to be a total washout like last week.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach highs in the 80s this weekend as the weather starts to dry out next week.

FRIDAY: Clouds and showers. High: 73

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 75, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Humid storm. High: 82, Low: 64

MONDAY: Humid storm. High: 83, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 75, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 73, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 72, Low: 54