Police: Driver found shot in the head inside crashed car in North Philadelphia

A man is in very critical condition after police say he was shot in the head Thursday night.

Police initially responded to a car crash on the 400 block of Sedgley Avenue around 11 p.m.

Minutes later they received reports of shooting and found a 32-year-old man slumped over in the driver's seat of a Volkswagen SUV. The car had jumped the curb and crashed into a fence.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital after breaking the locked car's window. He is said to be in very critical condition.

The victim suffered at least one, possibly three, gunshot wounds to the head, according to police.

At the scene, police say they found four bullet holes in the passenger side front door and one in the driver's side front door.

Six spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon, six live rounds and a run-over loaded revolver were found about 150 feet from the crash.

Police also found a trail of blood they believe belongs to another victim.

As the investigation unfolded, police say another shooting victim showed up at a local hospital. They are not sure if the two are related.