Police: Haverford Township teen's TikTok app hacked

Haverford Township police suspect someone recently hacked into a teen's TikTok app. It was apparently linked to the parent's iTunes account, which had a debit card connected to it. The hacker managed to buy $3,400 in merchandise.

"The first option they give you is to sign in with your Apple ID. That Apple account holds the key to all the castles. It's a really easy way to log on. It has your passwords, has your credit cards, your music," Tech Expert Anthony Mongeluzo told FOX 29.

He says you can protect yourself from changing your passwords and making sure you get notifications on your credit card when purchases are made.

"This hack is definitely a very unique hack and very scary considering the surrounding with this application," he said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP