Police ID 16-year-old boy shot and killed in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Amir Lassiter was gunned down on the front porch of his home on the 3100 block of North 24th Street.

Investigators believe the gunman chased the 16-year-old old and his older brother down the block from Allegheny Avenue. Police said Lassiter was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the shooting marks the 116th person under the age of 18 to be shot in Philadelphia in 2019.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

