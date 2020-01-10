Police ID 2 killed in helicopter crash in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Authorities have released the identities of two people killed in a helicopter crash Thursday night in Mechanicsburg.
Investigators say pilot Mark D. Croce, 58, and passenger Michael Capriotto, 63, died when the aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home on Irongate Court in Silve Spring Township around 8:30 p.m.
The helicopter was reportedly enroute from Washington D.C. to Buffalo, N.Y.
No one on the ground was injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
