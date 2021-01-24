Police identify 2 men fatally shot during birthday party at home in Edgewater Park

article

Authorities are investigating after two men were shot and killed during a birthday party at a home in Burlington County early Sunday morning.

Officers from the Edgewater Park Police Department were called to a home on the 200 block of Dogwood Road just before 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to police, around 10 people had gathered at the home for a birthday party when 29-year-olds James Gist III and Marcus Thompson were fatally shot.

Police say Gist III and Thompson were the only two people struck by gunfire.

Investigators have not identified a suspect at this time.

