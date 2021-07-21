Police identify 2 teens killed in West Philadelphia triple shooting

Police have identified two teens who gunned down during a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the 19th district were called to the 200 block of North 56th Street around 12 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found 16-year-old Kaylin Jahad Johnson inside a blue Hyundai Elantra with gunshot wounds to the face and body. Police say 18-year-old Tommie Frazier was found on the road with gunshot wounds to the body.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they died, according to police.

Authorities say another 16-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder during the gunfire. He is expected to recover.

Authorities did not report any arrests following the deadly triple shooting. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

