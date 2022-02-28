Police identify burned remains found on pathway near Kelly Drive

Authorities on Monday identified burned remains that were found a week ago on a pathway near a busy Philadelphia thoroughfare.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department on Feb. 20 were called to the 32nd and Thompson streets for reports of a person screaming.

Police were lead to charred remains in the middle of a pathway near Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive. The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination and identification.

A week later, authorities identified the victim as 20-year-old Naasire Johnson.

Police are investigating near Kelly Drive after human remains were found in Fairmount.

Investigators did not provide a motive and said no one has been arrested in connection to the gruesome discovery.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on the gruesome discovery should contact investigators at 215-86-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

