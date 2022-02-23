Body found burned near Kelly Drive identified as male, police say

Philadelphia police now say a body that was found burned near Kelly Drive has been identified as an unknown male.

A police source tells FOX 29 that the victim is estimated to be between the ages of 10 and 20.

The source added that the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators say someone found the human remains near Brewery Hill and Kelly Drive Sunday, around noon.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for evaluation.

More information on the victim’s cause of death has not yet been released.

