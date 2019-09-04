Police identify man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend in Port Richmond

article

Philadelphia police have charged a man in connection with the stabbing death of his 32-year-old girlfriend.

Rashall Jenkins, 26, has been charged with murder, endangering welfare, corruption of minors, and related offenses in connection with the Tuesday morning incident.

Officers responded to a home on the 3000 block of Agate Street in Port Richmond just after midnight. Family members let police inside the home, where they found 32-year-old Kimberly Wescott suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head, neck, and torso.

Wescott was pronounced dead by responding medics a short time later.

Police say the family members suspected Jeknins, Wescott's boyfriend, committed the homicide and led them to his Kensington home on the 2000 block of East Lippincott Street. He was subsequently taken into custody

Investigators say the Wescott was staying at the friend's home because she was having domestic problems with her Jenkins.

Three young children were home at the time of the incident. At least one of them is related to Wescott.