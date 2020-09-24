Police identify man fatally shot inside West Philadelphia laundromat

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed inside a laundromat Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say 21-year-old Rymeek Martin was shot just before 4:30 p.m. inside Spin Cycle Coin Laundry on the 5600 block of Vine Street.

Responding officers found Martin lying in front of a vending machine with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.

Police say the suspected gunman is a young Black man dressed in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark boots. The suspect was reportedly armed with a .40 caliber handgun.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact police immediately.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Initial police reports stated the victim was approximately 16 years old.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!