Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in West Philadelphia

Investigators have identified a man shot to death by Philadelphia police during a chase that stemmed from a domestic disturbance turned carjacking.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Chancellor Street on Sunday after a woman reported that a man fired a gun inside the property during a domestic incident.

Jonathan Corbin, 47, allegedly left the house and carjacked a neighbor's friend at gunpoint. Witnesses told police he tried to fire, but the gun did not discharge.

"I had my hands in the air, and I was just saying, ‘What are you doing, calm down, calm down,’ you know and he just wouldn’t calm down," a witness told FOX 29.

"When the police came he still had the gun pointed, and he was pointing at everybody."

Investigators allege Corbin pointed his gun at police, prompting a 25-year-old officer with 2-years of service to open fire. It's unknown if the gunshot hit Corbin.

Corbin allegedly fled the crime scene in the stolen black pick-up truck, and police pursued him for several blocks before he bailed and tried to run into an open lot.

That's when police say the two 18th district officers, ages 29 and 34, noticed Corbin was armed, and both fired.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 appears to show Corbin running with his back to police as he turns a corner into the vacant lot.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators are still unclear about when Corbin was fatally shot during the incident.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.