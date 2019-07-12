Police identify mother, 9-year-old son who died in flash flood waters in Douglass Township

A pregnant woman and her child have died after they were overtaken by flash floods during severe storms Thursday afternoon.

31-year-old Pamela Snyder and her 9-year-old son, Preston Dray, were swept away by rushing water on Pine Forge Road in Douglass Township around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the two were on their way home when they were stranded and called 911 for help.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and called for a water rescue team, but ended up losing contact with Snyder's phone.

Her car was found along the Manatawny Creek bed just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. Snyder and Dray were recovered by divers and pronounced dead at the scene.

Recovery crews are still working to recover the vehicle from the creek.