Police: Impaired driver in stolen car slams into police cruiser, officer recovering

Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after an impaired driver in a stolen car slammed into a police cruiser.

The crash happened near the intersection of Broad Street and West Montgomery Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police say six people were inside a gray Mitsubishi sedan when it struck the cruiser. The 20-year-old driver, who police say was intoxicated, attempted to flee on foot following the crash and was later detained.

Chief Inspector Scott Small confirmed to FOX 29 that the car was reported stolen in April.

The unnamed officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Another person involved in the crash was also treated for minor injuries.

