Police in Camden seek missing 11-year-old girl

Police in Camden are seeking information regarding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Officials say 11-year-old Khaliyah Keith was reported missing from her home on the 700 block of Everett Street.

Khaliyah is 5’3” and weighs about 134 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, braided hair.

Khaliyah was last seen wearing a black shirt, black skirt and pink Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Khaliyah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Camden County Police tip line at 856-757-7042.

