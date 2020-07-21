Police in New Castle seek assistance identifying man in relation to sexual assault investigation

article

Police in New Castle County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Officials say police responded to Canby Park near Banning Road Monday about 7 a.m. for a reported sexual assault.

Police found a teenage female victim when they arrived on the scene.

The victim told police she was walking near St. Elizabeth’s High School, in the park, when the suspect began to walk with her, attempting to talk with her.

She told police he then showed he had a weapon and the suspect assaulted her.

The suspect is thought to be between 16 and 25 years of age. He had a thin build and a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, white Nike sneakers and he was wearing a red, white and blue coat.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Detective Michelle Burrus at 302-395-8131. Email can be sent to Detective Burrus at Michelle.Burrus@newcastlede.gov.

People can also telephone the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

Anonymous tips can be texted by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE. Tips can be submitted through the New Castle County Police website, here. A person can call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or by visiting the New Castle County Division of Police Facebook page, here.

