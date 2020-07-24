Police investigate after woman found dead inside residence in Frankford
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Frankford.
Police were called to the 4600 block of Adams Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to investigators, a 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead inside a residence.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
