Police investigate after woman found dead inside residence in Frankford

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Frankford.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Adams Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to investigators, a 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead inside a residence.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

