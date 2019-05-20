Police investigate alleged road rage incidents involving dirt bikes

article

When the weather warms up, the dirt bikes and ATVs get revved up. Packs of riders hit the streets, sometimes followed closely by road rage incidents like the two suspected cases in our area this past weekend.

Police in Palmyra are looking to question a group of dirt bike riders. Police say a water bottle was thrown at a woman’s car as she drove in traffic on Route 73. The drivers sped off.

The family of 43-year-old Robert Beverly is mourning his death after he was shot and killed during a road rage incident Saturday morning involving a pack of men on dirt bikes and ATVs along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. Those men all sped away.

Police warn drivers to use extreme caution if surrounded or confronted by these riders. They're planning a new round of crackdowns on the illegal street bikers and their vehicles this summer.