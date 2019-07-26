Police investigate double shooting in Kingsessing

article

Police are investigating a double shooting on the 1800 block of South 56th Street in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

It happened around 5 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was shot once in the leg. She is listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. A 29-year-old man was shot once the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.