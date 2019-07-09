Police investigate Ewing hit-and-run that injured 9-year-old boy

Police say they are searching for a woman believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Ewing, New Jersey that left a young boy injured.

According to police, 9-year-old Quazir Wiggins got hit by a car as he crossed Pennington Road in Ewing with his friends around 9:30 p.m. on the night of the Fourth of July. He was just released from the hospital with a broken arm, leg and head injuries. Police say the car never stopped.

On Tuesday, Ewing police released a picture of a white sedan they believe was involved in the hit-and-run, along with a woman believed to be a passenger. The photos were taken at a liquor store just before the crash where the owner says the driver hit one of his employee's cars moments earlier.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Condrat at 609-882-1313 ext. 7583 or acondrat@ewingnj.org.

