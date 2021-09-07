Police investigate quadruple shooting in Wilmington

article

Wilmington police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened in broad daylight.

Police were called to the area of A and New Castle streets Tuesday around 4:15 p.m.

Officers located four gunshot victims, a 57-year-old male who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, a 48-year-old female and a 55-year-old female who were both taken to the hospital in stable condition. A third victim, a 54-year-old female, arrived at the hospital in stable condition.

No word on arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Ford at 302-576-3606.

___

