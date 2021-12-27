Police investigate shooting inside South Philadelphia home
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting inside a home in South Philadelphia.
It happened on the 2300 block of South Bouvier Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a 52-year-old woman was shot twice in the head. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.
Police also found a 54-year-old man shot once in the head. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical.
A weapon has been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
