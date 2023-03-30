Police investigate South Philadelphia double shooting that leaves 1 man extremely critical

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that critically injured one man and hospitalized a second.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the 2100 block of Taney Terrace, according to authorities.

1st District officers responded to the call. Police found a 44-year-old man at 27th and Snyder suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. They took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

A second man, thought to be in his 50s, was found by police at 26th and Jackson. He was shot in the chest and in the head. Police rushed him to Presbyterian where he was listed as extremely critical.

Officials released no other details regarding the shooting.

