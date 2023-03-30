Man, 43, critically injured after being shot in the forehead in Feltonville: police

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department say a man was critically injured in an overnight shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 4800 block of B Street in the Feltonville section of the city just before 3:30 a.m.

Officers with the 25th District arrived on scene and found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the forehead, per police.

Officials say the shooter is known to the victim, who was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Authorities say the scene was held, no arrest was made and the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered.