Officials: 2 shot, 1 critically on SEPTA Broad Street Line platform

A shooting on the SEPTA Broad Street Line, at the Snyder Station, in South Philadelphia has led to an arrest and two people hospitalized.

According to SEPTA officials, the shooting happened Wednesday evening, just after 9:30, on the northbound SEPTA Snyder Station platform.

A man was shot in the back. He is in critical condition at a local hospital. A woman was shot in the leg and is said to be stable.

A suspect was arrested by Philadelphia Police, near Shunk and Rosewood. Officers found a gun nearby.

Officials say trains are bypassing the Snyder Station as police conduct an investigation.

