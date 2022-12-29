Police investigate suspicious death of man, 62, in Overbrook home

article

A 62-year-old man has been found dead in an Overbrook home and police are calling the death suspicious.

19th District officers were called to the 900 block of Atwood Road Thursday, just before 5 p.m., for a death inside of a home.

According to officials, a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive in a second-floor bedroom by his wife.

The man was found with traumatic head wounds, authorities said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say no weapon has been found, but they did take a person into custody. An investigation is ongoing.