Police investigate the fatal shooting of a man found on a West Philadelphia street

A 46-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times on a West Philadelphia street.

16th Philadelphia Police District officers responded to the 4800 block of Wallace Street Saturday night, around 10:15, on the report of a person with a weapon, according to authorities.

When they arrived, they discovered the victim on the street. He was shot in the back and abdomen several times.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

Officials say no arrests have been made, but a weapon was found. Homicide detectives are actively investigating a motive into the shooting.

