Catalytic converters stolen off of buses in Frankford, police say

Crime scene tape stretched across a row of school buses at a yard on Orthodox Street in Frankford after police say thieves cut the catalytic converters off the buses and escaped into the night,

"They stole approximately 52 catalytic converters off 26 vehicles, " Major Crimes Unit Captain Jack Ryan said

Police believe the thieves cut the converters from the buses over two days, causing thousands of dollars in damage and putting the buses out of service.

Investigators say the buses are the latest target for converter bandits who have also been victimizing car owners from Northern Liberties to South Philly.

Evesham Township police released video of suspects caught on camera in South Jersey.

"They have to be sold to scrap metal dealers who resell them to place that crack them open and recover the precious metals contained in them," Ryan explained.

The city's major crimes unit is conducting several investigations. Detectives and local mechanics believe thieves are getting quick cash for stolen converters.

