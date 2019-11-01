Police investigating 2 Halloween night homicides in Philadelphia

Authorities say a two men were killed in a pair of Halloween night homicides across Philadelphia.

Police first responded to the 5600 block of Ogontz Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers found a 31-year-old man later identified as Craig Carter laying unresponsive in the courtyard of the Regency Village Apartments.

Craig was reportedly shot several times in the chest and legs. Police transported Craig to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died shortly after 6 p.m.

No arrests were made, but investigators are looking for two suspects.

Shortly before midnight, officers in Southwest Philadelphia were called to the 5100 block of Baltimore Ave for reports of gunshots. Responding officers were flagged down by a pedestrian who directed them to an unresponsive 21-year-old man laying between two cars.

The man had reportedly been shot several times in the upper torso and head. Police transported him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Investigators continue to gather information about the shooting and have not released information on a possible suspect.