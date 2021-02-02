Police investigating after 17-year-old male found shot in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was found in West Philadelphia with a gunshot wound.

Officials said police were called to the 5500 block of West Girard Avenue Tuesday afternoon, just before 3, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the address.

The teen was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Police said the location of the shooting has not been determined. An investigation into a motive is underway. Officials report no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

