Police investigating after a person found dead on side of a Bucks County road

Police have launched an investigation after they say a person was found dead on the side of a Bucks County road Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police say they received a call about a person lying face down an embankment along Westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge in Warrington Township.

Warrington police, along with a Warrington ambulance, arrived at the scene and pronounced the person dead.

Authorities say the victim has been identified, but they are not releasing details until family is notified.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the person may have been struck by a vehicle at some point during the overnight hours.

Officials with the Warrington Police Department say they are currently on location investigating. Westbound Street Road will continue to be closed for at least another hour, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Michael Neipp or Sgt. Kevin Stebner at 215-343-3311