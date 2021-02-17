Police investigating after body found in massive car fire

Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a burning car.

It happened at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Bellmore Street in Kensington around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle was found parked on the sidewalk with flames, witnesses say, were at least 8 to 10 feet high.

Once the fire department extinguished the flames, authorities say it was clear there was a body in the driver's seat but it was burnt beyond recognition.

The Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Authorities say the vehicle did not have a license plate.

