Police investigating arson at Grays Ferry food market

Police are investigating an arson at a Grays Ferry food market.

A man with a ladder is seen on video walking up to Assad Mohamed’s 3 Brothers Market at 28th and Moore. He clambers to the roof and moments later it’s on fire.

Mohammed says it could’ve been worse and he’s glad no one was killed. He's been here almost 10 years with no known enemies and he's liked by his customers.

"I’ve never seen it to be honest with you. I’ve been here a long time and I’ve never seen this in any place," he added.

South Detectives told FOX 29's Hank Flynn on the phone they have no reason to believe there was any motive at work other than to set the fire. Racism is not ruled out. The incident remains under investigation.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!