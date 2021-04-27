Police investigating arson incidents at homes in Overbrook, Frankford

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating an arson incident that took place in the Overbrook section of the city.

Police and fire personnel responded to the 6500 block of Lebanon Avenue for a residential fire at approximately 3:58 a.m. Tuesday.

A male suspect was caught on camera pouring liquid on the front porch and starting the fire. The Fire Marshall declared it an arson.

There were no injuries and a scene was held. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Southwest Detectives Division.

Earlier the same morning at approximately 2:22 a.m., police and Fire personnel responded to the 2400 block of Duncan Street for residential fire. Two unknown objects were thrown inside the house while 2 females were inside.

It was declared an arson by the Fire Marshall. The scene was held, no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detectives Division.

